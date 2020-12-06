Mayor Cantrell says it’s back to the drawing board after tax proposals fail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell expresses disappointment that voters chose not to renew any of the tax propositions on the ballot from yesterday’s election.
She says it will now be up to her and city officials to revive the city’s economy without an extra $25 million in the budget.
“On Wednesday for example, I have my strategic planning meeting on ways that we can adjust to do more with less,” she said.
67 percent of voters chose not to renew the ‘Quarter for the Quarter’ tax. Had it been approved, it would have redirected sales tax money to a task force and a new ground patrol made up of non-police security officers that would handle smaller citations.
FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman says that means the French Quarter tax is no more, at least for now.
“A dispute broke out between Mayor Cantrell and a number of French Quarter groups about how that money would be spent if the millage was renewed. Without an agreement, several French Quarter groups, including the French Quarter Management District came out against it,” said Sherman.
Three other New Orleans tax proposals also fell flat at the polls.
57 percent of people voted no to renew an infrastructure and maintenance fund tax.
Another failed millage was a restructured library tax which means a reduction to libraries of $6 dollars.
The mayor said the library has been operating at a surplus for the past several years and would not be harmed by a reduction that would shift money into early childhood education.
Sherman says the fact that all the proposals were simply continuations of taxes residents were already paying, but were still shot down, says a lot about the current climate.
“In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with many people still reeling and out of work, it’s a difficult climate to ask that, tax even if it’s just a renewal.”
While some of the tax renewals could show up on ballots again before they expire, Mayor Cantrell says that’s unlikely to happen.
“No, no, no. I’ve said this is really it because they roll off in 2021, but it takes a long time and a heavy lift to even get things on the ballot.”
