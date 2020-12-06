NOPD searching for man last seen jogging in Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in finding 22-year-old Matthew Weber who was last seen Dec 5.
Police say Weber went for a jog inside of Audubon Park around 11 a.m., but never returned home.
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt with a black thermal shirt underneath, and a black “Saints” beanie cap. The cap had a gold “Saints” logo and gold stripes.
Anyone with information regarding Weber’s whereabouts is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
