Saints looking for series sweep of the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints can achieve a series sweep of the Falcons if they win in Atlanta at noon today.
New Orleans won two weeks ago against the Falcons, 24-9.
The Saints sacked Matt Ryan eight times in the contest. Cam Jordan racked up three of those sacks in the Dome.
The Black and Gold also picked off Ryan twice in the game.
New Orleans is riding an 8-game winning streak. The Saints are currently the 1-seed in the NFC.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.