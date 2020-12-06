Saints without two starters for matchup with Falcons today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marcus Davenport (concussion), and Janoris Jenkins (knee) are two Saints starters that will not be in the lineup for the Saints-Falcons matchup today at 12 p.m.
In Davenport’s case, Saints head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Davenport suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the Broncos but did not feel symptons until Thursday. That’s why Davenport practiced on Wednesday but missed the rest of the week. This will be the fifth game Davenport will miss this season.
Jenkins left last week’s game against Denver with a knee injury. He did not practice all week. His absence could become an issue against the Falcons’ explosive passing attack.
Other inactives for the Saints today: WR Deonte Harris, quarterback Trevor Siemian, tight end Garrett Griffin, running back Ty Montgomery, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, and cornerback Grant Haley.
