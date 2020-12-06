Taysom Hill TD passes help give Saints halftime lead over the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Taysom Time” appears to now be TD pass time also for Taysom Hill.
Hill registered his first career NFL TD pass when he connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a 15-yard score. That hookup staked the Saints to an early, 7-0, advantage over the Falcons in the first quarter.
But Hill wasn’t done in the first half. The backup QB then found Jared Cook for a 11-yard TD pass right before half.
Hill’s connections helped give the Saints a halftime lead over the Falcons, 14-9.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.