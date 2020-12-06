Zack: Chilly with passing showers to end the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A chilly, raw December day is on the way as clouds thicken up and rain showers pass through the area from late morning into this afternoon.
Rain coverage will be quite high with mostly everyone seeing rain at some point or another through the day but the rain won’t be all that heavy. These showers will come and go with just enough to wet the ground and make for a gloomy day of weather. Highs will struggle to warm much above the middle 50s so it will be a chilly rain at that.
All of the clouds and rain push out of here tonight setting the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather this week. Sunshine will dominate the forecast as cold starts give way to nice, cool days. Multiple nights will experience frosty temperatures north and west of Lake Ponchartrain so make sure you keep those plants protected. By week’s end a warming trend will begin ahead of our next rain chance which looks to arrive next weekend.
