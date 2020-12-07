After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take one: They all count
I feel like once a season I have to remind the fan base of just how hard it is to win in the NFL.
Sunday was another example. Football is an imperfect game played by imperfect players. The line between elite teams (Saints) and average ones ( Falcons) is ultra thin. Throw in the fact that it was a division rival and their second meeting in a two-week span and this was bound to be a tough matchup.
At this point, style points mean absolutely nothing. Sometimes victories come in dominant fashion. Other times, like Sunday, they dominate for a while then let them back in it only to escape with a victory.
It’s not the ideal path to victory, and they made it harder on themselves.
But guess what? They all count the same.
At the end of the day, the Saints earned their tenth win Sunday and are in the driver seat for their fourth straight NFC South title.
Take two: Taysom adventure
Taysom Hill took us on quite a journey Sunday.
The first half was his best half of football to date. He looked decisive, accurate and mobile. He also owned third down. Hill closed out the half with eight straight third down completions. Two of those completions were impressive throws to Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders on third and longs. His touchdown strike to Jared Cook was also on third down.
He led the Saints to two first half scores but should have had more points had Wil Lutz not missed a field goal and Cook not drop a fourth down throw. He also took off and ran for a 43-yard scamper.
While the first half was Hill at his best, the fourth quarter was not. Just six plays after the Saints recovered a Matt Ryan fumble, it looked like the game was just about done. But then Hill tried to make something happen out of nothing on a second and goal and ended up fumbling. Sean Payton took the blame for the play call. Hill admitted he should have taken the sack.
The play gave Atlanta new life as they scored scored on the next possession. A couple of drives later, while trying to close out the game, Hill had the ball punched out again. It could have been disaster but fortunately rolled out of bounds.
There’s no way to sugarcoat it, Hill has to take better care of the football. It could have overshadowed an otherwise good performance
Overall though, despite not being perfect, Hill through three starts is doing enough to win games. It’s pretty similar to last season with Teddy Bridgewater, not stylistically but the idea of doing enough to help your team win.
Take Three: Defense stays hot
Another week, another impressive performance from the Saints defense.
For the first three quarters they kept the Falcons out of the end zone. That touchdown-less streak ended at 15 straight quarters with Calvin Ridley’s fourth quarter score. But before that throw, the Saints forced the Falcons to settle for threes instead of sevens.
They also came up huge when they absolutely had to. With the score 21-16 and Atlanta driving late in the game, on third and two, the Saints stuffed Todd Gurley for a seven-yard loss. On the next play, P.J. Williams and Marcus Williams teamed up to knock the ball away on a pass to Julio Jones.
It’s incredible to witness turnaround this unit has made. Earlier in the year, they were an absolute train wreck and one of the league’s worst. By week 13, they’ve now become the league’s most complete.
Take Four: Ground and pound
For the third straight week, the Saints ground game was a force.
On Sunday they finished with 207 yards on 36 carries. Winning the line of scrimmage led to a near 14-minute edge in time of possession.
Alvin Kamara led the way and showed that elite patient and smooth style. He took one around the right end for 37 yards in the second quarter. Kamara also scored the final Saints touchdown when he took an inside handoff, patiently let Andrus Peat’s block clear then weaved his way into the end zone.
Over the last three weeks, the Saints have rushed for over 600 yards. They’ve become more of a power run football team that perhaps we realize.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Michael Thomas may not have a touchdown yet, but he’s making plays. On Sunday, he caught nine passes for 105 yards. He’s also the guy Hill trusts in big situations.
- The Saints depth is remarkable. With Janoris Jenkins unavailable and Patrick Robinson leaving the game early, the team still had P.J. Williams available. Obviously, he wasn’t perfect but Williams could start for some teams in the NFL.
- Speaking of depth, they were also without Terron Armstead for the second straight game. James Hurst filled in admirably.
- Tre’Quan Smith is the one of the best blocking wide receivers in the NFL.
- The Saints committed ten penalties Sunday. Not good.
- David Onyemata now has six sacks on the year. Trey Hendrickson has 10.5. Who had those two having those kind of numbers coming into the season?
- Kudos to the Saints fans that made the trip. There was plenty of black and gold that were a part of 8000-plus fans in attendance.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.