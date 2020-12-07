JPSO: Harvey man shot his mother, father during an argument

HARVEY (WVUE) -A 34-year-old Harvey man shot his mother and father Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened just before midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of Estalote Avenue in Harvey.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says Johnovan Buggage shot his parents after an argument.
He then stole his parent’s car and fled to Mississippi.
Buggage was arrested early Monday morning by authorities in Centreville, Miss.
Buggage’s father was shot in the hand and leg while his mother was shot to her neck and rear, the sheriff’s office said.
One of the victims managed to call 911 for help.
Both were in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
It is not clear what the argument was in reference to.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.