JPSO makes arrest in stabbing death of 84-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of an elderly woman in Metairie.
JPSO arrested 21-year-old Irielle Love and booked her with first-degree murder.
According to a JPSO spokesperson, it is believed that Love was walking around the victim’s apartment complex in the 3300 block of Edenborn Avenue on December 1 pulling on door handles. Love then managed to get into the victim’s apartment where she stabbed her to death.
Investigators do not believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The incident remains under investigation.
