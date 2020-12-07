Juan’s World: Who Should Saints Start at QB?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and talk about a good problem to have. The Saints have two quarterbacks that are capable of stringing wins together.
We know what Drew Brees can do and has done. And now we’ve gotten to see, up close, what Taysom Hill can do with the same offense huddled around him.
Of the teams nine consecutive wins, Brees led the Saints to six of them. The other three go to Hill. And the backup, turned starter, could make it a fourth straight this Sunday when the Saints play in Philadelphia. That’s if, he’s the starter. Brees is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week, which would make him available to play on Sunday.
But, is this week the right week to throw Brees back into the fire? I see both sides of the argument. You get him back on the field and back in to a rhythm against a team the Saints should be no matter who their quarterback is.
But, the risk/reward part of it tells me that maybe the Saints should take a more cautious approach. Let him get one more week of healing and bring him back when the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs visit the dome on December 20th.
Taysom can get one more week under center and the Saints could get their fourth straight win with him pulling the strings and their 10th consecutive victory and an NFC South title that’ll come with it.
I know I sound a bit torn. But, I’m really not because broken ribs are broken ribs. I’m sure it’s painful and it seems to me that the more time a person has to let them heal, the better.
Brees should sit back, relax and let Taysom continue to have his time to shine. Because it won’t be long before the the Saints and the WHo Dat Nation are calling on number nine to pick up where Taysom has left off.
