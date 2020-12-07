LDH adopts CDC’s new quarantine period

The LDOE and our school leaders will continue to work alongside health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus. Thanks to the work of our educators, we have been able to avoid widespread closures. Our schools have not been found to be “super spreaders” of this virus and we’re thankful for this. We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand washing are critically important. We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends - especially now during the holiday season.