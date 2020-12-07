Local pharmacies prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -La Pharmacy in Elmwood has only been open a year, but they’re busier than ever right now due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re fully booked up this week for the drive-up test and it just keeps booking up quicker and quicker,” said La Pharmacy owner Stacey Paul LaBorde.
LaBorde, a pharmacist, and his wife Robin, a nurse, own La Pharmacy. She gears up in PPE to help administer drive-up Covid-19 tests while he answers questions from customers about when the vaccine will be available.
“I mean they ask me constantly, everyday we field questions about Covid.”
The first shipments of Covid-19 vaccine that come into Louisiana will be reserved for the most at risk, front line healthcare workers and nursing home residents. That allotment is expected to arrive this month, but, it will be limited at around 80,000 doses. After that, LaBorde says the elderly and patients with underlying medical conditions could be next in line. And, he says he may get vaccine for those individuals as early as February.
“As far as the general population, healthy people, that probably won’t be until the Summer but we could start to see it roll down as early as February or so,” LaBorde said.
Pharmacist Brian Guidry with Majoria Drugs says he too is taking a lot of questions about the vaccine.
“Already a lot of interest in it, good and bad,” said Guidry. “The people who want it and realize it’s going to help them get on with their daily life, like it used to be pre-Covid, there’s also the people who are concerned about the side effects.”
Guidry says he’s expecting to get the Covid-19 vaccine in for his customers this Summer.
“We anticipate getting the drug in the second phase and that would be for essential workers, pharmacists, restaurant workers, grocery store workers and also people who have medical conditions,” Guidry said.
LaBorde says all four employees at his pharmacy will be able to administer the vaccine once it’s available. But, he says they are prepared to add more staff if needed.
“We can staff a lot of people and we can give a lot of vaccines, so, it really just depends on how many people are coming down to get it,” said LaBorde.
