LSU’s Cade York named Lou Groza semifinalist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore kicker Cade York has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented to the nations top placekicker in college football.
On the season, York has connected on 11-of-14 field goals including four from 50 yards are more. The sophomore kicker ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference in total field goals and tied for fist in the SEC in point-after touchdown percentage hitting all 27 of his PATs.
York’s career long field goal, 53-yards came in a win against Vanderbilt. Just one yard short of tying the school record of 54 yards held by Cole Tracy, Wade Richey and Ron Lewis.
Last season York was a second-team All-SEC selection, and in his career has eight career field goals of 50 yards or longer. During LSU’s historic 2019 season York set both the LSU and SEC single-season record for points by kicking with 152.
