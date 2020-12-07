Lunch with Coach O: Florida Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists via Zoom to recap the loss to No. 1 Alabama and preview the upcoming matchup in “The Swamp” against No. 6 Florida.
The news conference will start around 12:30 p.m. WAFB will stream it LIVE online and in the WAFB News app.
LSU (3-5) fell 55-17 to the Tide (9-0), while Florida (8-1) is coming off a 31-19 win at Tennessee (2-6).
RELATED STORIES:
Kickoff for the LSU-Florida game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
More to come.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.