Lunch with Coach O: Florida Preview
Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 12:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists via Zoom to recap the loss to No. 1 Alabama and preview the upcoming matchup in “The Swamp” against No. 6 Florida.

The news conference will start around 12:30 p.m. WAFB will stream it LIVE online and in the WAFB News app.

LSU (3-5) fell 55-17 to the Tide (9-0), while Florida (8-1) is coming off a 31-19 win at Tennessee (2-6).

Kickoff for the LSU-Florida game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

