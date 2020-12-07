Nicondra: Cool and dry throught mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure building in to start the week with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures. Low temperatures on Tuesday start out in the low to mid 30s away from the lake with 40s closer to the water. Sunny and cool conditions stick around through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be a bit above normal with highs back near 70. The next cold front moves in late Friday into Saturday bringing a chance for rain for the weekend.