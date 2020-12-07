City officials issue concerns about rapid rise in Covid positivity rate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Covid hospitalizations in Louisiana are above 1,400 for the first time since August, positivity rates are on the rise in Orleans Parish and medical officials are issuing a warning.
There was only a smattering of people at one of the city’s four free coronavirus testing sites at Mahalia Jackson Theater and doctors would like to see more.
“We need to start publicizing testing testing testing,” said health educator Dr. Eric Griggs.
In three weeks the Orleans Parish Covid positivity rate has jumped from 2.1 percent to 3.6 percent and health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says that doesn’t include an anticipated Thanksgiving spike.
“The numbers are spiking now and we really haven’t seen the peak from Thanksgiving yet. We got a wait about a week or so to see that,” said Griggs.
With Christmas holidays on the way the cities health director worries.
“We need to double down. Wear masks everywhere outside of your home,” said Jennifer Avegno, MD, New Orleans health director.
In the last 24 hours nolaready.com has sent out a series of tweets saying that we are now experiencing the highest number of Covid-19 cases since April and nearly 71 percent of local hospital beds are in use.
Though the New Orleans Covid positivity rates have risen dramatically they are still far below some of those being experienced in other parishes and Dr. Griggs says it’s important the Orleans numbers stay down given the city’s larger population.
“We’re trying to avoid the hospital system from being overwhelmed,” said Griggs.
There are now 1,400 Covid patients state wide, the highest number in four months and the strain is being felt. There were cattle calls out last week looking for help in other states but the numbers are so high that there’s no reserve or resources,”said Griggs.
Tomorrow the city will be offering six free testing sites all over the metro area including UNO, the Mahalia Jackson Theater, as well as the Alario Center.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.