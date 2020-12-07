Small business owners respond to talk of more possible COVID-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans tweeted a warning Monday that more restrictions are in store if COVID-19 cases don’t start to decline in a week.
New Orleans is in a ‘red’ threat level meaning there is an imminent or active outbreak occurring.
Although we don’t know what kind of restrictions just yet, some local business owners are on high alert.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but it doesn’t look like it on Magazine Street.
”I feel fortunate because we’re small and we do have a lot of small brands, we just have been able to scale down to where sales are in good shape,” Basics store manager Peggy Gundlach said.
Gundlach says Basics knows how to be resourceful and resilient. They’ve stayed open for 21 years and reorganized their business to make sure they aren’t losing out.
”We have revamped our website during the whole COVID crisis, so we have a lot of local people shopping online and they either pick up or we deliver or we ship,” Gundlach said. “The people that call and buy it over the phone, we run it out to their car.”
Hearing news of more possible restrictions caught the store’s attention, but cuts in capacity won’t really hurt the already small boutique. However, Gundlach says a possible scale back of non-essential businesses could really hurt an area that’s already struggling.
”I just feel like there’s not enough talk of relief,” Gundlach said. “I just don’t know how they do that. I think people have suffered so much.”
She’s not the only one who’s taken notice of the impact.
”Riding down magazine, a lot of the retail outlets are closing, the retail stores are closing left and right and it usually is a pretty busy season,” Tracey’s owner Jefferey Carreras said.
Tracey’s would be able to survive with their restaurant license if the parish positivity rate reaches five percent and bars are forced to close their doors.
”It’s pretty brutal already that we’re doing a quarter of what we’re already you know our numbers are supposed to be and then you’re going to go step back, even more? I don’t think people can make it through that,” Carreras said.
They’ve been able to move some seating outside, but Carreras says the people just aren’t there. Any further restrictions he thinks he’d be able to weather, but he shares a serious concern for the hyper-local, individualistic identity of Magazine.
”It’s already hurting a lot of people already and I think you’re just going to see more stores closed unfortunately,” Carreras said.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno will be have another public update on Thursday when she said she would have a better breakdown of the COVID numbers in the parish. No word yet on what restrictions the city would impose.
