Some former LSU WRs made plays for their teams Sunday but only one made history

Russell Gage had four catches for 51 yards and the only touchdown the Falcons scored against the Saints to help his team rally late. The longest reception on the day for the Baton Rouge native and Redemptorist graduate was good for 24 yards. It was Gage’s second touchdown grab of the season. He has caught at least two passes in every game this season. Atlanta could not pull off the comeback win and suffered a 21-16 defeat.