Trailblazer for women in La. politics Norma Jane Sabiston passes away

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Norma Jane Sabiston passed away Friday, Dec. 4 at the age of 65.
She spent 28 years on Capitol Hill, including 12 as Chief of Staff to former La. Senator Mary Landrieu.
She was also the principal advisor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu on his campaigns.
Landrieu posted to her Twitter account over the weekend calling Sabiston “an extraordinary human being.”
“Words cannot express the loss that the Sabiston family, our family, friends and thousands of admirers are feeling this morning after the unexpected passing of Norma Jane Sabiston last night. A true friend and passionate advocate, NJ was a guiding light to me and countless others.”
