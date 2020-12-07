UPDATE: Search intensifies for missing Destrehan woman; search and rescue team brought in

DESTREHAN (WVUE) -The search for a missing Destrehan woman continues Monday morning after an exhaustive search overnight, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
71-year-old Destrehan Anna Mae Chauvin was last seen Saturday afternoon at Lakeside Mall.
The S.C.S.O. has requested the assistance of a non-profit canine search team that specializes in looking for missing individuals, Louisiana Search and Rescue (LASAR).
The LASAR will be partnered with deputies that will be searching neighborhoods, woods, and swamp areas in an area between River Road (LA 48) and Airline Highway in New Sarpy.
Detectives have already searched a wooded area in New Sarpy throughout the night with the assistance of the Rayburn Correctional Center K9 Team; however, no contact was made.
Detectives went door-to-door to speak with residents, view security cameras, and checked fenced yards and sheds in the area.
The sheriff’s office says additional information was found to validate that Mrs. Chauvin was in the area within the last 24 hours.
Ms. Chauvin was also seen by a witness at the Shell Station located at the intersection of Carolyn Drive and River Road in Destrehan on Dec. 5 around 10:15 p.m.
Detectives have also found video footage of Chauvin walking in the 600 block of Carolyn Drive at 10:23 p.m.
Currently, it is believed that she wandered west, towards New Sarpy, and may possibly be somewhere between Vans Lane and Terrace Street in New Sarpy, Louisiana.
This will be the area of focus for search efforts Monday.
Citizens can expect a very large police presence in the area of New Sarpy as efforts to locate Ms. Chauvin continue.
Chauvin is a 71-year-old female, who is diagnosed with Dementia. She was last known to be wearing a red colored Coca-Cola shirt and grey sweatpants. Ms. Chauvin is described as being 5′4″ tall and 120 lbs.
If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of Ms. Chauvin, or believes they may have sighted her in the past 48 hours, they are urged to contact Detective Thomas Plaisance at (985)783-6807 or dial 911.
