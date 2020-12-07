Zack: Cold starts; cool and sunny days ahead this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back to work on this Monday morning but at least the weather this week will make it a little more enjoyable.
It’s a chilly start out there as a northerly breeze has arrived and temperatures have fallen back into the 40s. The good news, all day sun will provide for a pleasantly, cool afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 50s.
Get used to the sunny skies because this crisp, December pattern is here for the long haul this week. Slowly we will see our temperatures moderate but that’s not before we experience a cold next few mornings. Many locations will be waking up to frost as lows dip well into the 30s away from Lake Ponchartrain both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The only areas likely to avoid frosty temperatures will be on the East Bank in the metro area. Keeping those plants protected away from the warmer lake is a must the next few days.
If you are looking for the next rain chance, you have to look all the way to next weekend when our next front looks to arrive.
