Zack: Cold starts; cool and sunny days ahead this week

Get used to the sunny skies because this crisp, December pattern is here for the long haul this week. Slowly we will see our temperatures moderate but that’s not before we experience a cold next few mornings. Many locations will be waking up to frost as lows dip well into the 30s away from Lake Ponchartrain both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The only areas likely to avoid frosty temperatures will be on the East Bank in the metro area. Keeping those plants protected away from the warmer lake is a must the next few days.