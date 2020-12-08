4-alarm fire destroys commercial building in Houma

HOUMA (WVUE) -The Houma Fire Department is on-scene of a 4-alarm commercial fire on Simmons Drive on the east side of Houma.
The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m.
The Houma Fire Dept. says the building was approximately 80 percent involved.
Additional fire crews were brought in from Village East, Bourg, Montegut, Little Caillou, and Grand Caillou Fire Departments as well as off duty HFD personnel for manpower.
Acadian Ambulance, Houma Police Department, and Entergy crews also assisted.
Simmons Drive remains closed from John Deere tractor to the intersection of Saddi St.
The fire is under investigation at this time.
