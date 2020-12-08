Body of missing Destrehan woman found Tuesday afternoon

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing Destrehan woman was found Tuesday afternoon.
Anna Mae Chauvin was reported missing Saturday afternoon after she was last seen at Lakeside Mall. Investigators later moved their search to the New Sarpy area where Chauvin was spotted on surveillance camera.
Sheriff Greg Champagne says Chauvin’s body was found Tuesday in a wooded area near New Sarpy with the help of a local helicopter company. Deputies immediately responded and recovered Chauvin’s body.
Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play but Chauvin’s death remains under investigation.
