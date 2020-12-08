District Attorney-elect Jason Williams speaks after winning election

“We’re already working together,” he said of his time on City Council. “Whether or not I was her pick or not, like I said, I didn’t get into this thing to make friends. I got in this business to make change.”He said his administration will look a lot different than the current one, and that drastic changes will be made. At today’s briefing, Williams said many assistant district attorneys and prosecutors will have to reapply for his or her job.