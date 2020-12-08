District Attorney-elect Jason Williams speaks after winning election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Less than 24 hours after becoming District Attorney-elect, Jason Williams spoke about his reform plans and policies once he steps into the role.
To refocus attention from the election, Williams held a news briefing at Booker T. Washington High School to focus on the youth in communities across the city and the work that will be waiting for him come January 11, 2021, when he takes office.
“I traveled all across the city doing a whole lot more listening than talking. I heard over and over again, people asking that this system finally be fair,” said Williams.
Williams said he is ready to hit the ground running in partnership with the City of New Orleans, even though the mayor did not back him initially in the election, rather showed her support for his opponent Keva Landrum.
Despite that, Williams said the partnership he plans to have with the city will be a strong one moving forward.
“We’re already working together,” he said of his time on City Council. “Whether or not I was her pick or not, like I said, I didn’t get into this thing to make friends. I got in this business to make change.”He said his administration will look a lot different than the current one, and that drastic changes will be made. At today’s briefing, Williams said many assistant district attorneys and prosecutors will have to reapply for his or her job.
“I do understand that there was very little autonomy in this current administration,” he said. “We’re going to need to know that the people are committed to real change if they’re going to keep working in the DA’s office.”
Of those changes—prioritizing violent crime and cutting into the backlog of cases that await him.
But one thing that looms over Williams is his federal indictment by a grand jury on 11 counts of tax fraud, accusing him of lying about his expenses over several years.
“I’ve been as transparent as I’ve seen anybody be throughout a campaign and I’m going to continue to do that as things unfold I’m going to share with the public. Like I said, I want them to come along for this whole ride,” he said.
“I think they realize that that was more old school politics and I think they overwhelmingly voted against it. Like I said before, if I could have tried this case a month ago, I would have, but because of COVID issues with the court, they’ve made different decisions.”
He said he and his team are actively working to get the case dismissed saying “it was a selective prosecution and still is.”
According to Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman, this indictment will not stop Williams from being sworn in as District Attorney.
”What complicates this is that is the same day he has a trial scheduled that will likely be pushed back. I think [there’s] more to follow here, but the message from voters is clear-- they embrace Jason Williams and his criminal justice reform platform in this election,” Sherman said.
Current District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro and Williams are working together to establish a leadership team. Williams said three members from Cannizzaro’s office will be working on that transition team. More details are said to be announced later this week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.