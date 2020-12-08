Governor John Bel Edwards talks about vaccine plan at White House COVID-19 summit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards spent the day in Washington after getting hand selected by the White House to take part in a special COVID-19 vaccine summit.
The governor answered questions about Louisiana’s plan for vaccine distribution along with the governors of Texas, Tennessee and Florida.
“We want to promote the confidence to the people of Louisiana that this is going to be a safe and effective vaccination that they’re going to want to have, and so you’ve got to have a good plan in order to, I think, foster that confidence,” Edwards said.
Edwards spoke about the vaccine task force of the state’s top health experts formed in June and how a plan has been crafted to make sure the vaccine is distributed equitably.
“We expect 39,000 doses of Pfizer the first week and about 40,000 the second week, so let me just tell you, within 48 hours of getting that second allocation, we will have administered those vaccinations with shots in the arm,” Edwards said.
In order to make sure the most underserved communities get vaccinated, Edwards says a strike team has been contracted, much like the flu vaccine outreach the state already does. Edwards added, that flu vaccine outreach was 42-percent more effective than last year because of the pandemic.
“We don’t just want the vaccine, we want vaccination,” Edwards said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.