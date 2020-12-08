Jeff Duncan: Sean Payton is a NFL Coach of the Year Candidate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints continued their tear through the NFL on Sunday with a workmanlike victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
It wasn’t the Saints’ best performance by any stretch. At times, it was even difficult to watch. But their struggles were understandable given the circumstances. The Saints were trying to beat their division rivals for the second time in three weeks ... and were doing it on the road, while playing without their Hall of Fame quarterback, Pro Bowl left tackle and two of their top three cornerbacks.
Yet, they still managed to do enough good things to post their ninth consecutive win and maintain their spot atop the NFC playoff standings.
That the Saints have put themselves into this position is a testament to the talent and depth of their roster. But it’s also a credit to their head coach. While players have circulated in and out of the lineup, Sean Payton has been the one constant throughout this crazy, chaotic season. From the outset, he expertly prepared his team for the pandemic and deftly managed the league’s ever-changing protocols. After the team’s shaky 1-2 start, Payton relentlessly pushed his staff to fix the problems on both sides of the ball. And after Drew Brees was injured in Week 10, he masterfully compiled winning game plans for a quarterback some cynics believed was better suited to play fullback or tight end.
It’s a job worthy of Coach of the Year honors. Whether Payton wins the league’s most prestigious coaching award for the second time in his career remains to be seen. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin are considered the frontrunners. But Payton certainly deserves strong consideration. He has the Saints on track for their best season in franchise history and no one should take what he’s doing for granted.
