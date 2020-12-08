Jeff Duncan: Sean Payton is a NFL Coach of the Year Candidate

That the Saints have put themselves into this position is a testament to the talent and depth of their roster. But it’s also a credit to their head coach. While players have circulated in and out of the lineup, Sean Payton has been the one constant throughout this crazy, chaotic season. From the outset, he expertly prepared his team for the pandemic and deftly managed the league’s ever-changing protocols. After the team’s shaky 1-2 start, Payton relentlessly pushed his staff to fix the problems on both sides of the ball. And after Drew Brees was injured in Week 10, he masterfully compiled winning game plans for a quarterback some cynics believed was better suited to play fullback or tight end.