Local healthcare professionals eager to have COVID-19 vaccine administered at nursing homes; discuss protocol

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Food and Drug Administration appears ready to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine and greenlight it for distribution across the country, local healthcare professionals expressed excitement over the prospect of soon having a vaccine to give to the state’s nursing home residents.
Dr. Joseph Kanter is with the Louisiana Department of Health and currently serves as interim Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health.
“It’s the way that we get out of this pandemic, it’s the off-road, and it’s starting right now and it’s incredibly exciting,” said Kanter.
Dr. David Mushatt is Chief of Adult Infectious Diseases at Tulane’s School of Medicine.
“We certainly highly recommend that people take it because it does look like it’s going to be remarkably safe and really remarkably effective even in older people. That was a bit of a surprise to see the early data,” said Mushatt.
The CDC recently recommended that people in nursing homes be the first to get the vaccine along with frontline healthcare workers once the vaccines are sent to the states.
“The first vaccine that comes out, the Pfizer one, that’s the one that requires ultra-cold, that’s going to go to the hospitals because they can handle the ultra-cold. The second one that comes out, probably a week later is the Moderna one, that doesn’t require ultra-cold, just a regular freezer, that’s going to go to the nursing homes and the other facilities,” Kanter stated.
But will there be different formulations of the vaccines for senior citizens? Healthcare professionals said, no. “Yes, there are high-dose or special vaccines for people 65 and older for flu, but for COVID-19, it’s going to be, at least at this time, it’s going to be the same vaccine that everybody else receives,” said Mushatt.
“We think those same vaccines are going to be apropos for everyone,” said Kanter of the coronavirus vaccines.
But nursing home residents will have a choice whether to be vaccinated.
“I think people will be prioritized according to the facility that they’re in, and so folks that are in a nursing home, they’re going to receive the vaccine if they want it, you know, it’s not going to be forced on anyone,” said Kanter.
Still, the very ill may have to wait to get the shots.
“People who are acutely sick, like in the hospital getting care, they’re probably going to have their dose a little bit delayed,” said Kanter.
Mushatt said, “I think that you have to use commonsense, and if somebody is in hospice and is going to pass away in a few weeks maybe that’s not as high a priority.”
The vaccines are expected to help restore more normalcy at long-term care facilities. For months, in-person visits have been forbidden at many nursing homes.
“Helps with the overall well-being. It means they’re going to have to be swabbed in the nose less frequently and, you know, more importantly, it means less people getting sick and dying. All of that has been weighing on our collective psyche and that’s going to start to improve,” said Kanter.
There will also be benefits to the staff of long-term care facilities.
“Frontline workers who, you know, are at very high risk for getting the virus from people in the nursing home, you know, these are not people who can’t work from home,” said Mushatt.
The FDA on Tuesday (Dec. 8) confirmed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine. Read it here: https://www.fda.gov/media/144246/download
Kanter said the federal government has contracted with two well-known pharmacy chains to administer the vaccines at nursing homes.
“Every facility is matched with either Walgreens or CVS. They’re going to start with all the nursing homes in the state, once all the nursing homes are done then they’re going to move on to the other types of facilities. But when they go on-site to a particular facility, we expect that day everyone on-site, staff, and residents to all be vaccinated,” said Kanter.
