$325 million renovations coming as Harrah’s New Orleans transforms into Caesar’s New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A $325 million renovation and construction project is set to be completed at Harrah’s New Orleans by 2024.
The plans, released Tuesday, detail a large-scale renovation of Harrah’s. The project will create a new flagship resort, Caesars New Orleans.
Preliminary plans include:
- An all-new 340 room hotel tower above the existing casino valet porte cochère
- New culinary and hospitality offerings within the casino
- Additional development of the unoccupied area on the second floor of the casino
- Full exterior and interior architectural and design enhancements
“We are excited to introduce Caesars New Orleans to the city,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “As the only land-based gaming operator in the city, we take great pride in our 20-year history in New Orleans, and this reinvestment is a testament to our continued commitment.”
“We will continue to move this city forward and fuel our economic recovery, moving important projects that put people to work and entertain residents and visitors alike,” said LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans. “We are excited that this expansion will mean hundreds of construction jobs during the project and hundreds more in sustainable and new jobs post-construction. The addition of Caesars New Orleans will strengthen our city’s position as the top cultural and entertainment destination city in the nation.”
Caesars Entertainment was awarded an extension to its operating contract, allowing operation until 2054.
Additional details on new hospitality, entertainment, and culinary offerings will be shared in the coming months, subject to City and Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval.
