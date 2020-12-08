Nicondra: Cool and dry conditions continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clear skies remain through the day on Wednesday. Dry dew points still in place and relatively light winds under those clear skies will allow temperatures to drop again into at least the mid-30s overnight. Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine and warm into the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon.
The dry conditions stick around until Friday, but temperatures increase with highs in the low to mid 70s to close the week. We will see an increase in cloud cover ahead of the next front Friday as well. The front will move in during the day Saturday. Saturday morning will be the next best chance for rain.
