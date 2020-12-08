No. 1 Alabama, 5 next teams hold their spots in CFP rankings; Louisiana-Lafayette jumps to No. 19

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - Alabama maintained the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, Dec. 8 following its 55-17 win over LSU.
The five teams below the Tide remained in their same spots as well.
1. Alabama (9-0)
2. Notre Dame (10-0)
3. Clemson (9-1)
4. Ohio State (5-0)
5. Texas A&M (7-1)
6. Florida (8-1)
The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (9-1) rose to No. 19 on the list. They made their first-ever appearance in the rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at No. 25.
CLICK HERE for the full list of rankings.
RELATED STORIES:
LSU (3-5) will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to face the No. 6 Gators in “The Swamp” on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.