New Orleans discusses tougher Covid restrictions, and possible layoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans says the Covid numbers continue trending in the wrong direction and could be announcing possible sanctions later this week. As they address Covid issues, they are also trying to determine whether more City employees will be losing their jobs.
When it comes to the Covid crisis, City officials delivered an update which was not optimistic.
“We’re averaging over 160 new cases every day and the positive activity rate is now up to 3.6 percent,” said city communications director Beau Tidwell.
Right now the city is in what’s called modified phase 2 when it comes to Covid restrictions limiting indoor social gatherings to 25 percent occupancy while restaurants, library’s and museums may have up to 50 percent occupancy, but the city says all that could change later this week.
“I don’t know if it’s a foregone conclusion, I know that the data is concerning and we will leave it to Dr. Avegno (city health director Jennifer Avegno, MD) to make that call and the mayor of course,” said Tidwell.
Businesses are already suffering and worry about new restrictions, especially since the vaccine is on its way.
“We kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel the last thing we want to do is take a few steps back before we get out of the tunnel,” said CR coffee shop owner Kevin Pedeaux.
The city is facing other dark clouds as well, is it deals with a $100 million budget shortfall.
Last week the mayor alluded to possible layoffs if the millages failed. And even though they did Saturday, City Hall says no firm decisions as yet.
“Given the way the vote went and what we’re looking at in terms of the budget is certainly on the table but there’s not some kind a trigger point which would say it’s immediately going to happen,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says if all goes well the widespread use of the vaccine later next year could help stand the economy back up after a devastating 2020, but it remains to be seen.
The fact that we’re seeing it in other countries certainly is a hopeful sign,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says at this point returning students to all virtual learning is not something that the city is looking at right now.
