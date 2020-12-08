NOPD: Suspect sought for impersonating police officer, making fake traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is searching for two subjects wanted for impersonating a police officer and conducting a traffic stop on a driver.
It happened near Louisa Street and Stephen Girard.
The NOPD says around 11:45 p.m. Monday (Dec. 7) the subjects committed an armed robbery using a vehicle with police style red and blue lights in the front windshield and grille to pull over a driver.
One subject exited the passenger side of the vehicle wearing a face mask similar to ones worn by NOPD officers (with a badge patch on front), and a jacket similar to police neoprene jackets with the patch on the left chest.
The subject reportedly asked the victim for his license, insurance, and if he had any firearms in the vehicle.
The victim gave the suspect his green Taurus handgun. The subject also referred to the firearm as a “91G”.
The suspect informed the victim that he was going to check the serial number of the gun, but when he got back into the vehicle, they fled the area at a high rate of speed still in possession of the victim’s gun. A similar incident was reported about 30 minutes later.
Information on that incident was not available.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle or the subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111
