NOPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint while unloading groceries from her car

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 37-year-old was robbed Monday evening while unloading groceries from her car, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of St. Peter Street.
Police say the suspect, armed with a weapon, demanded the keys to the vehicle. Not in possession of the keys at the time, the victim was ushered inside the home at gunpoint and ordered to retrieve the keys. The subject fled in the victim’s vehicle.
The subject is described as a medium complexion black male, approximately 5′5″ or slightly taller, mid-late teens or early 20′s, wearing in a blueish face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt with black writing and dark colored pants.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.