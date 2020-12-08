REPORT: LSU TE Arik Gilbert is ‘homesick,’ considering leaving Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert is considering leaving the program because he is homesick and missed practice Monday, 247Sports reported it was told by sources.
According to the report, the sources added head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff are fighting to keep Gilbert but he is likely returning home to Georgia.
“I think Arik Gilbert is a phenomenal football player,” Orgeron said during his news conference on Monday, Dec. 7. “I think the more time we can get him the ball, the more success our football team is going to have.”
The Marietta, Ga. native is LSU’s leading active receiver. He has 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
