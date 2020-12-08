SEC postpones Ole Miss at Texas A&M game due to COVID-19 issues within Rebel program

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin looks around before the game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Source: Bruce Newman)
By SEC Sports | December 7, 2020 at 10:07 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 6:34 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of December 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19. Otherwise, the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.

