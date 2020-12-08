Shelby: Nice & sunny Tuesday on tap

A sunny and cool Tuesday is on tap with highs reaching the mid-60s under plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be another chilly one as lows dip to the mid 30s north and west of the Lake and to the mid 40s on the south shore.
Milder temperatures are on tap as we finish the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
There is no rain expected for the rest of the work week, but cloud cover will increase on Friday. That’s ahead of our next cold front which will spark up some rain on Saturday. Colder air will return to finish the weekend and kick off next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.