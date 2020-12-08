St. Bernard Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer

MEREAUX (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Meraux man for pretending to be a police officer and conducting a traffic stop on a motorist.
Ronald Zimmer, 47 was booked Dec. 4 with impersonating a police officer. He also was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, switched license plate and failure to register his vehicle.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson says On Friday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division responded to a call about a suspicious driver impersonating an officer near the intersection of East Judge Perez Drive and Bartolo Drive.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle had already fled, but deputies came into contact with the victim who stated a man in a blue four-door sedan with flashing lights attempted to pull him over, forcing him off the road.
The victim said the suspect produced a badge, but said it was obvious the man was not a police officer. After the two men exchanged words, the victim said the suspect fled.
During the course of the investigation, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2000 Mercury Marquis nearby in Chalmette. Inside the vehicle deputies found flashing lights and a German Shepherd dog.
Zimmer was not able to produce any documentation that would give him authorization to conduct a traffic stop on a motorist. Deputies also learned Zimmer’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle’s license plate was registered to a different vehicle owned by Zimmer.
