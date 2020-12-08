VIDEO: City of New Orleans updates COVID-19 cases;

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans held its weekly news conference Tuesday to update Coronavirus cases.
In three weeks, the positivity rate has jumped from 2.1 percent to 3.6 percent.
“We need to double down. Wear masks everywhere outside of your home,” said New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
“Rising cases in NOLA are hurting our healthcare system & its workers. We need to slow the spread this week or the City Of New Orleans may need to impose additional restrictions. Mask up, social distance, avoid crowds & wash hands often,” said Mayor Cantrell Monday.
