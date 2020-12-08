6-year-old girl injured in Treme house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department says a six-year-old girl was injured after a three-alarm fire in Treme Tuesday afternoon.
NOFD responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. about the smell of smoke near Dumaine Street and Galvez Street. Firefighters dispatched to the area found a home in the 2400 block of Dumaine Street on fire as well as an abandoned home and an occupied home next door to it on fire.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control around 5:20 p.m.
The home where the fire initially started was burned to the ground. The abandoned home to the left of it and the occupied single-family home to the right of it risk collapse. Five vehicles were also damaged in the fire.
An elderly woman managed to escape her home unharmed but lost both of her vehicles and her home in the fire. NOFD later learned a six-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with burns to her neck. It is unknown how severe her injuries are.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
NOFD says firefighters will remain on scene until it is determined that there is no risk for the fire rekindling.
