Annual Lighting of the Bonfires ceremony in St. James Parish canceled

St. James Parish(WVUE) - The annual Lighting of the Bonfires ceremony in St. James Parish has been canceled.
The parish had hoped to continue the Christmas eve tradition of lighting the bonfires, but not allow crowds to attend.
However, the parish said today with a positivity rate of more than 16 percent. The parish feels it is unsafe to allow construction of the bonfires to continue-- and the entire event has been canceled.
See below for the full statement:
After long consideration and consultation with state and local agencies, the Unified Command Group in St. James Parish has made the difficult decision to cancel the lighting of the bonfires on Christmas Eve.
Over the last several weeks the Unified Command Group has met to determine all possible alternatives for safely continuing with this tradition, however, the latest announcement earlier today of a 16.9% positivity rate in St. James Parish has required the cancellation of this event.
Tomorrow, December 10th at 12 pm, Parish President, Pete Dufresne will host a Facebook Live discussion to address in more detail how this decision was made as well as permit refunds and deconstructing of previously built bonfires. If you have not yet built your bonfire, we ask that you do not continue with construction.
This was by no means an easy decision to make as this tradition is long-standing and special to our community in particular. We understand this has been an extremely difficult year for many of us and we have hoped for a sense of normalcy in the Christmas season especially, however we must first and foremost protect the heath, safety and wellbeing of our residents.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.