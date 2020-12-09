Bruce: A Tad Warmer With More Sunshine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies will rule the day as high temperatures gradually rise over the next few days. Temps will top out in the lower 70s by Friday. That will be the transition day as clouds will build on Friday, then rain chances return Saturday as a cold front approaches. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days.
Colder air will move in Sunday, but there is some uncertainty in when the rain will move out. Some showers may linger into Sunday with otherwise cloudy skies and chilly conditions.
Early next week looks drier and sunnier but cold mornings are expected with frosty to light freeze conditions possible north and west of the Lake by Tuesday morning.
