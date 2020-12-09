La. Attorney General Jeff Landry joins other states in lawsuit against Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Attorney General joined 48 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook, according to a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.
“Facebook has thwarted competition and reduced consumer privacy to increase their profits,” AG Jeff Landry said. “This big tech giant has leveraged their monopolist power to extract more lucrative advertising fees while consistency undermining and abusing user trust.”
On Wednesday, federal regulators filed a separate complaint, in conjunction with the multistate complaint, against Facebook to force a breakup of the company. They are asking a federal court to force the company to sell off assets including Instagram and WhatsApp for them to stand as independent companies.
“Facebook has maintained its monopoly position by buying up companies that present competitive threats and by imposing restrictive policies that unjustifiably hinder actual or potential rivals that Facebook does not or cannot acquire,” the lawsuit stated.
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
For the full statement visit here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.