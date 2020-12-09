Lafourche Parish church property vandalized

BAYOU BLUE (WVUE) -A Lafourche Parish church was vandalized recently, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.
Police say on Dec. 7 deputies responded to a report of property damage at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue Road. A bathroom was found to have several areas spray painted inside and outside. A brick wall behind the rectory and another building were also found to have been vandalized.
Deputies determined the vandalism occurred sometime between the evening of Dec. 5 to the morning of Dec 6.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.
Deputies are seeking the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433.
