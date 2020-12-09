Latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report puts Louisiana in “red zone”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Wednesday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force shows the continued upswing of test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths in Louisiana.
The state is in the “red zone.”
As of Dec. 9, the Louisiana Department of Health puts Louisiana’s statewide percent positivity at 10.7 percent.
“The current vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring. Behavioral change and aggressive mitigation policies are the only widespread prevention tools that we have to address this winter surge,” the report said.
The following three parishes had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks:
1. Jefferson Parish,
2. East Baton Rouge Parish
3. Caddo Parish.
These parishes represent 22.5% of new cases in Louisiana.
During the week of Nov 23 - Nov 29, 22% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 46% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 7% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death.
Louisiana had 357 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 385 per 100,000.
Wednesday marks nine months since the first COVID case was confirmed in Louisiana.
Today, the LDH reported the state’s largest single-day increase in COVID cases that isn’t associated with a reporting backlog; 4,339.
The Governor has his scheduled weekly media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss updates on COVID, the case counts, the upcoming Christmas Holiday and the vaccine.
