Law partner of Jason Williams faces new charges in federal indictment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The law partner of newly elected District Attorney Jason Williams faces four new charges handed up by a federal grand jury on Friday.
Nicole Burdett is accused of falsifying her tax returns over four years, ending in 2017, court documents said.
The claim she made more than $280,000 in fraudulent business expenses.
Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts including fraud and tax charges in June.
The grand jury accused Williams of lying about his expenses over several years.
Burdett was also named in the indictment.
The indictment accused the two of trying to reduce Williams’ tax liability to under $200,000 for at least five years. Williams is also accused of failing to report cash payments from clients.
Williams’ attorney said his client is the victim of bad advice from an accountant.
He was elected district attorney of New Orleans after a runoff against Keva Landrum. Williams takes office in January.
