Metairie students create art inspired by janitors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Art class is looking a little different these days for some schools. At the Jewish Community Day School in Metairie, La., students are thinking outside the box to make beautiful artwork with a meaningful impact.
“It all started because I noticed how hard the maintenance staff was working,” said Abby Wetsman, art teacher at the school. “I really wanted to have a project that revolved around thanking them.”
Wetsman said she was inspired by the hard work of the men and women who have been keeping the campus clean and safe during the pandemic.
“All of the kids really remember the spring and are very glad that we’re in school now. So we talked about how without the maintenance staff, we wouldn’t be able to be here,” she said.
Students took inspiration from artist Bisa Butler—an American artist known for her quilted portraits and designs celebrating black life—and created posters depicting those who play such an important role at the school.
Calvin Casimier is on the maintenance staff at the school and was surprised when he saw his portrait.
“I looked at it and I seen the forehead, and I looked down and said, ‘Well, this is really me!’,” and said he couldn’t believe the students created the piece. “I was identical. I couldn’t believe it.”
More than 50 students worked on the posters, each assigned with a different piece to the puzzle. Whether that was creating the background, designing the face mask, adding color to the clothing and bringing life to the image.
In the Bisa Butler style, there are lots of colors and patterns.
“Square, circle, square, circle, square, circle,” said Paige, a second-grader at the school. “And in the same pattern I did big, small, big, small, big, small.”
She said this style of art wasn’t difficult… then again she is an avid artist. But creating this special piece of art now brightens the halls and brings smiles to faces.
“It was amazing,” Casimier said. “To be a part of it is even better because it took me to another level.”
Rethinking how to teach art during a pandemic has been difficult for Wetsman, but this project proving to be pretty easy when inspiration isn’t hard to find.
The school plans to gift each poster to the employee it features.
