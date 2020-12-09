Migrants in US on temporary status get 9-month extension

FILE - In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved during an immigration rally outside the White House, in Washington. The Trump administration says it'll allow migrants from six countries to extend their legal U.S. residency under a temporary status for nine months while courts consider its effort to end the program. President Donald Trump has long sought to terminate the program, which allows migrants from countries devastated by war or natural disaster to legally live in the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has promised “an immediate review" of it and said he’ll pursue legislation for longtime residents to remain and seek U.S. citizenship. (Source: Carolyn Kaster)