3,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

468 new cases and no new deaths were reported in South Mississippi on Wednesday.

MSDH reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths on Tuesday. (Source: Mississippi State Department of Health)
By WLOX Staff | December 9, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 9:00 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 3,658 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths reported Wednesday in the entire state.

It’s the highest single-day number of new cases reported in Mississippi since the pandemic began in March. Previously, the highest number was 2,480 new cases reported on Dec. 4.

On Dec. 9, MSDH reported 468 new cases and no new deaths for the six southernmost counties.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 1459 27 47 6
Hancock 1422 45 68 12
Harrison 8180 117 392 38
Jackson 7144 137 206 21
Pearl River 1841 72 127 25
Stone 913 15 61 9

The new cases are reported in the following counties: Jackson County (168), Harrison County (141), Pearl River County (69), George County (38), Hancock County (34), and Stone County (18).

*The graphics in this story will be updated once they’re available on the MSDH website.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 7, there were 1,125 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 288 were in the ICU and 168 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

Mississippi's Hospitalizations and ICU use to date. This chart is updated weekly.
Mississippi's Hospitalizations and ICU use to date. This chart is updated weekly. (Source: MSDH)
[ Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity ]

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Dec. 8 at 6pm, there have been a total of 171,584 cases investigated, which includes 130,509 confirmed cases. There have been 4,042 deaths investigated, including 3,454 confirmed deaths.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of Dec. 6, there are 136,627 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Mississippi's COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group
Mississippi's COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 Pediatric Cases and Deaths by Age Group
COVID-19 Pediatric Cases and Deaths by Age Group (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 Geriatric Cases and Deaths by Age Group
COVID-19 Geriatric Cases and Deaths by Age Group (Source: MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around something who has COVID-19

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 8,143 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Dec. 8. In all, 1,506 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Testing

As of Dec. 5, a total of 1,490,817 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 1,154,216 PCR tests, 54,191 antibody tests, and 282,410 antigen tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 91,172 tests as of Dec. 8. Of those, 10,512 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

