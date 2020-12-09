Nicondra: A warm and mostly dry stretch to finish the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly dry and warm conditions will close out the week with highs on Thursday and Friday in the middle 70s. Thursday and most of Friday we will still see sun. Overnight lows will be warmer as well in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase late Friday into Saturday, but the rain should stay away until at least early Saturday morning. Saturday’s high temperature will be in the mid 70s, but it may come quite early as cool air will be moving in behind the frontal boundary. Behind the front the wintery holiday feel returns with highs in the 50s and overnight lows back in the 40s near the water and 30s elsewhere.