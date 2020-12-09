NOPD: Woman shot and killed Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to the NOPD.
It happened just before midnight in the 6000 block of Music Street.
Third district officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive female inside of a vehicle (driver seat). The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.